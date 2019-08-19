Tealwood Asset Management Decreased Stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) as Share Price Rose; Qualys Com (QLYS) Shareholder Pinebridge Investments LP Has Boosted Its Position by $979,408

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Qualys Inc Com (QLYS) by 147.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 11,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The hedge fund held 20,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 8,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Qualys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $84.3. About 269,010 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 Qualys Integrates with Security Command Center for Google Cloud Platform; 12/04/2018 – lllumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer; 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 1,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 10,543 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 12,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $176.1. About 100,818 shares traded or 42.62% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $235.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 38,346 shares to 58,329 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 11,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Commercial Bank In invested in 0.02% or 2,639 shares. Moreover, Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 19 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Brandywine Glob Mngmt Llc reported 26,102 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 11,886 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Cap Ww holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 360,000 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Tennessee-based Nfc Invs has invested 5.41% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Moreover, Tealwood Asset Management Incorporated has 0.78% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). 2,050 were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Liability. Swiss Comml Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Cwm Limited Liability Com reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Ltd Llc accumulated 2,621 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank, New York-based fund reported 1,702 shares.

