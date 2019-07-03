Tealwood Asset Management Decreased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; Masters Capital Management Raised By $5.65 Million Its Nuance Communications (Call) (NUAN) Holding

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 5.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 6,335 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Tealwood Asset Management Inc holds 102,051 shares with $5.51 million value, down from 108,386 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $238.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 17.82M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Masters Capital Management Llc increased Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN) stake by 70.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Masters Capital Management Llc acquired 353,000 shares as Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN)'s stock rose 7.07%. The Masters Capital Management Llc holds 853,000 shares with $14.44 million value, up from 500,000 last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc (Call) now has $4.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 1.24M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased American Airls Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAL) stake by 140,000 shares to 860,000 valued at $27.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Secureworks Corp stake by 286,461 shares and now owns 500,000 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nuance Communications had 3 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of NUAN in report on Tuesday, January 15 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.01% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 29,011 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability stated it has 24.07 million shares. 23,225 were reported by Marathon Management. 2,337 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman Com. State Street Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Panagora Asset Management reported 12,769 shares. Bridgewater LP accumulated 22,038 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Argent Cap Management Limited has 0.02% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Essex Management Ltd has 0.25% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Personal Services stated it has 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Aqr Mgmt reported 1.41M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 90,595 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $775,634 activity. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $306,000 was made by WEIDEMAN ROBERT on Friday, February 8. $29,014 worth of stock was sold by Ortmanns Stefan on Friday, February 1. 8,301 shares valued at $130,824 were sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $23,640 was sold by Tempesta Daniel David.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) stake by 34,077 shares to 49,368 valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) stake by 5,542 shares and now owns 38,675 shares. Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth stated it has 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sterling Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.05M shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 219,634 shares for 4.35% of their portfolio. Chilton Invest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 142,209 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap Incorporated has 1.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 213,885 shares. Park Circle stated it has 55,500 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 1.26% or 96,298 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Gp reported 13,143 shares stake. Alps Inc reported 1.83 million shares. Vident Advisory reported 53,997 shares. Paloma Mgmt Company accumulated 0.32% or 244,828 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corp has invested 1.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cls Invests Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2,744 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 17,985 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 12. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $55 target.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.60 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)