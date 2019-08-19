Tealwood Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Open Text (OTEX) by $460,142; As Apache (APA) Share Price Declined, State Street Has Decreased by $24.37 Million Its Position

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 716,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 19.90M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689.86 million, down from 20.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock increased 5.06% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 4.84M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 05/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of David Pursell as Senior Vice President, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Capital Guidance of $3 Billion Remains Unchanged for 2018; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Has 100% Working Interest in North Sea Garten Block; 19/03/2018 – Correct: Apache in New Credit Pact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 02/05/2018 – APACHE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 28C; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 09/04/2018 – lmmuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 12,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 74,151 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 86,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 285,113 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $235.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 89,434 shares to 118,199 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 11,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 718,226 shares to 11.14M shares, valued at $1.51 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 71,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by LOWE JOHN E, worth $109,131 on Wednesday, August 7. $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) shares were bought by Ellis Juliet S.

