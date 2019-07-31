Tealwood Asset Management Cut Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake By $335,755; Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) Sentiment Is 4.3

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 5.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 6,335 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Tealwood Asset Management Inc holds 102,051 shares with $5.51 million value, down from 108,386 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $241.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 9.62M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) investors sentiment increased to 4.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.80, from 2.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 43 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 10 sold and trimmed stakes in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 11.96 million shares, up from 3.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 1 Increased: 24 New Position: 19.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 3.9% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust for 236,526 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 1.01 million shares or 3.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.55% invested in the company for 818,778 shares. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 400,506 shares.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $500.61 million. It invests in the fixed income markets. It has a 12.23 P/E ratio. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 82,382 shares traded or 13.48% up from the average. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) has risen 4.02% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth invested in 144,497 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Alexandria Capital Lc reported 0.42% stake. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha has invested 2.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Roanoke Asset Management Corp New York accumulated 64,843 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh has 0.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 6,299 are owned by Shine Invest Advisory Services. Virtu Llc has 7,914 shares. Boys Arnold Incorporated owns 70,150 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 118,878 shares stake. Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Company Va has invested 1.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Farmers And Merchants reported 262,805 shares stake. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Markel Corporation reported 342,000 shares. Burns J W New York owns 15,788 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 39,640 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.82 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) stake by 34,077 shares to 49,368 valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) stake by 52,069 shares and now owns 154,615 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.40’s average target is -1.89% below currents $56.47 stock price. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $60 target. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. On Friday, June 7 BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 10,000 shares.