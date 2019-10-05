Tealwood Asset Management Boosted Its Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holding by $511,160; M & T Bk (MTB) Shareholder Anchor Capital Advisors Has Increased Holding by $2.40 Million

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The hedge fund held 262,571 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.66M, up from 248,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $154.05. About 515,138 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 9.15%; 03/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Extension of Time Charter of M/T Eco Fleet; 13/03/2018 DWS TARGETS M/T COST SAVINGS EU125-150M/YR VS 2017; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $43M, EST. $43.8M; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net $352.6M; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.71%; 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Leads Construction Loan for MCR and MORSE Development’s TWA Hotel at JFK Airport; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – NET CHARGE-OFFS OF LOANS WERE $41 MLN DURING RECENT QUARTER, VS $43 MLN IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – Former Wilmington Trust executives convicted in U.S. fraud trial

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 33.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 3,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 15,792 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $98.03. About 1.51M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY EPS $4.35-EPS $4.75; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF TRANSFUSION AVOIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH CASH ON HAND; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Launches SEK6.56B Cash Offer For Wilson Therapeutics; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN1210 Achieved Non-Inferiority to Soliris on Co-Primary Endpoints of Transfusion Avoidance and Lactate Dehydrogenase Normalization; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Patent Issue Has No Implications for Intellectual Property Outside Brazil; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY ALSO DEMONSTRATED NON-INFERIORITY ON ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 20/04/2018 – $ALXN — Here is the official statement from Attorney General of the Union of Brazil “Soliris case was only the first to be tried by the STJ. Several other drugs in the same situation”

