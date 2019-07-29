Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Upped Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Visa (V)

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 254.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 210,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,312 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35 million, up from 82,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 1.71 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 16,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,544 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.13 million, up from 266,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01 billion market cap company. It closed at $183.69 lastly. It is down 24.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,880 shares to 115,869 shares, valued at $30.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 145,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,049 shares, and cut its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (NYSE:EDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemar Cap Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 49,888 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.35% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 13,038 shares. Moneta Group Inc Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 2,049 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Qs Investors Ltd accumulated 78,887 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Communications Ltd has invested 0.54% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gyroscope Cap Ltd reported 4,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 85,893 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 757 shares. Orrstown Financial owns 10,924 shares. Royal London Asset Management reported 0% stake. Massachusetts Fin Ser Co Ma stated it has 29.28 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 3.15 million shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. 1,425 were accumulated by Oarsman Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 5,200 shares to 292,096 shares, valued at $17.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc/Ca by 2,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,004 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer accumulated 0.05% or 42,187 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life has 3,900 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.38% or 104,822 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 3.90 million shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd, a California-based fund reported 1,246 shares. Anderson Hoagland And invested in 36,085 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Pittenger And Anderson Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd reported 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bessemer Securities Ltd accumulated 11,450 shares. 424,160 were accumulated by Axiom Invsts Limited Liability Company De. Natl Pension Service owns 761,670 shares. Allstate has 25,604 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 10,602 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Corp accumulated 34,183 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.32 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

