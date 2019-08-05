Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Trimmed Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Position by $403,500; 13D Management Trimmed Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $2.41 Million as Share Price Rose

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 1.52 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky analyzed 1,500 shares as the company's stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 7,413 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 8,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $14.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $283.27. About 730,233 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $332.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 24,683 shares to 607,085 shares, valued at $11.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 2,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61 million for 105.82 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 20,149 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $111.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Softbank Group Corp (SFTBY) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Securi (NYSE:FBHS).