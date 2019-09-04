Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Trimmed Waste Management (WM) Stake; Nuance Communications (NUAN)’s Sentiment Is 0.83

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased Waste Management Inc (WM) stake by 7.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 3,250 shares as Waste Management Inc (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 40,205 shares with $4.18M value, down from 43,455 last quarter. Waste Management Inc now has $51.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $120.59. About 749,173 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025

Nuance Communications (NUAN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.41, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 118 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 142 sold and reduced their equity positions in Nuance Communications. The institutional investors in our database reported: 267.98 million shares, up from 241.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuance Communications in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 100 Increased: 85 New Position: 33.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nuance Board of Directors Declares Spin-Off Dividend of Cerence Shares – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nuance Convenes Auto Industry Luminaries at its 2019 China Auto Forum in Shanghai – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nuance Announces the Right to Convert its Convertible Debentures – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Nuance’s (Nasdaq: $NUAN) China Auto Form to Demo New Automotive Innovations and iRobot (Nasdaq: $IRBT) Names New Chief Product Officer – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Rgm Capital Llc holds 6.56% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. for 5.71 million shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc owns 1.29 million shares or 5.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Park West Asset Management Llc has 2.6% invested in the company for 3.50 million shares. The New Jersey-based Mcrae Capital Management Inc has invested 2.41% in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 568,050 shares.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.80 billion. It operates through four divisions: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. It has a 69.14 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports.

The stock increased 2.38% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 1.63 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And Incoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.56M for 24.71 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) stake by 62,000 shares to 284,164 valued at $21.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 16,800 shares and now owns 256,950 shares. Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) was raised too.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87M for 26.22 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,026 are owned by Wesbanco Bank & Trust Incorporated. 583,024 were reported by D E Shaw & Communication. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fin Com Ma has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). South State Corp holds 2,748 shares. Lyons Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.67% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,305 shares. Mechanics Bancorp Trust Department, a California-based fund reported 20,596 shares. Madison Investment Hldgs Inc holds 4,500 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Dana Invest Advisors owns 330,864 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Bartlett And Limited Liability Company invested 0.55% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ameriprise Fincl owns 3.58 million shares. 1.37M are held by Cap World. Shoker Invest Counsel owns 3,916 shares. 16,776 were reported by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Beck Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.17% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,380 shares.