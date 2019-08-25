Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Raised Its Sun Life Finl (SLF) Holding by $410,400; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Shares Declined While Suntrust Banks Has Boosted Holding

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 10,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 77,216 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 66,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 1.51M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 10,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 228,500 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 217,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 511,608 shares traded or 1.33% up from the average. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 22/03/2018 – China c.bank raises interest rate on SLF loans; 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 32.34 BLN YUAN FOR 1-MTH PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS OVERNIGHT SLF OFFERED AT 3.4%; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES TO SLF INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES RESULTING FROM ANNOUNCEMENT; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE SAYS DOIRE WILL BE PRESIDENT OF PRIME ADVISORS; 10/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a Centennial Building in North America; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life quarterly net income rises on lower U.S. tax rate; 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 21.72 BLN YUAN FOR 7-DAY PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH; 02/05/2018 – PBOC END-APRIL OUTSTANDING SLF 39.1B YUAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsrs invested 0.04% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 21,743 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 3,337 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 4,034 shares. 508,249 were reported by Rmb Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.07% or 84,267 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 175,032 shares. Three Peaks Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.67% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 88,957 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 10,057 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 2.43 million shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. The California-based Lpl Ltd Llc has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Dupont Mgmt invested in 49,429 shares. 12,700 are owned by Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership. Veritable Lp holds 9,730 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 2.32M shares.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 16,029 shares to 31,735 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 1.62M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,800 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).