Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Raised By $14.48 Million Its Aflac (AFL) Position; Oz Management LP Trimmed Himax Technologies (HIMX) Position By $1.92 Million

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased Aflac Inc (AFL) stake by 351.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky acquired 289,500 shares as Aflac Inc (AFL)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 371,800 shares with $18.59M value, up from 82,300 last quarter. Aflac Inc now has $36.21B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 2.05 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated

Oz Management Lp decreased Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX) stake by 85.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp sold 641,450 shares as Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX)’s stock declined 2.80%. The Oz Management Lp holds 105,550 shares with $337,000 value, down from 747,000 last quarter. Himax Technologies Inc now has $342.57 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 902,756 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 54.64% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Rev $163M; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $99,659 was bought by Lloyd Karole.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac has $6200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.50’s average target is 11.45% above currents $48.9 stock price. Aflac had 12 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AFL in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 30. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 29 by Raymond James. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.11% or 7,314 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Bollard Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 4,861 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel Corp reported 0.09% stake. 31,888 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability. Moreover, First Interstate Retail Bank has 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Manchester Cap Management Llc owns 8,696 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Com holds 0.11% or 59,331 shares in its portfolio. Wms Prns reported 14,346 shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt Inc has 114,021 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv holds 0% or 4,301 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.12% or 197,400 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 4,166 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 7,836 shares. Washington Tru Financial Bank reported 3,098 shares.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased Liveramp Holdings Inc stake by 8,567 shares to 27,308 valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 4,450 shares and now owns 138,685 shares. Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) was reduced too.

Oz Management Lp increased Akcea Therapeutics Inc stake by 92,900 shares to 200,100 valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wright Med Group N V (Prn) stake by 19.50M shares and now owns 34.75 million shares. Pyxus Intl Inc was raised too.

