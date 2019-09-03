Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Position in Disney Walt Co (Holding Co) (DIS) Boosted by $8.60 Million as Valuation Rose; As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Trimmed by $21.54 Million Its Holding

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Holding Co) (DIS) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 77,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 601,513 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.79 million, up from 524,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Holding Co) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 673,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 12.92 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419.93 million, down from 13.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 5.54M shares traded or 24.66% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L by 440,737 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $68.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 253,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $486,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clover Partners LP holds 22,988 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Smith Asset Mngmt Group LP stated it has 290 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.42% or 201,531 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Management Com Inc holds 0.76% or 71,385 shares. Palouse Cap Mgmt Inc reported 161,924 shares stake. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Co stated it has 140 shares. 739,992 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. 4,363 were reported by Prelude Capital Management Ltd. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited invested in 0.04% or 162,554 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Oakworth holds 141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement owns 88,400 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 13 shares stake. Creative Planning reported 24,038 shares.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $422.36 million for 8.70 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,645 shares to 95,464 shares, valued at $28.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unifirst Corp/Ma (NYSE:UNF) by 9,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,263 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).