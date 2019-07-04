Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Lowered Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake; Dean Foods Company (DF) Sellers Increased By 1.86% Their Shorts

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased Anthem Inc. (ANTM) stake by 9.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 15,270 shares as Anthem Inc. (ANTM)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 138,748 shares with $39.82M value, down from 154,018 last quarter. Anthem Inc. now has $72.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $282.78. About 501,851 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS

Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) had an increase of 1.86% in short interest. DF’s SI was 16.22M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.86% from 15.93 million shares previously. With 1.02M avg volume, 16 days are for Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF)’s short sellers to cover DF’s short positions. The SI to Dean Foods Company’s float is 17.98%. The stock increased 10.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.07. About 2.40M shares traded. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 81.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – WILL CONTINUE TO DELIVER ON TARGET OF $150 MLN IN INCREMENTAL RUN-RATE SAVINGS BY 2020; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO DF.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $0.55 TO $0.80; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – UNDER FORWARD OUTLOOK, IMPLEMENTING PLANS TO MITIGATE EXPECTED HEADWINDS IN NON-DAIRY INPUT COSTS; 09/03/2018 – Avon Products, Dean Foods Move to SmallCap 600 From MidCap 400; 27/04/2018 – Dean Foods: Senior VP, Chief Customer, Marketing and Innovation Officer Kurt W. Laufer Resigns; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – MOVING FORWARD IN 2018, FOCUSED ON EXECUTING COMMERCIAL AGENDA AND COST PRODUCTIVITY INITIATIVES TO DRIVE STRATEGIC PLAN; 03/04/2018 – Milk Giant Dean Foods Seen as Takeover Target After Share Plunge; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q EPS 0c; 04/05/2018 – DEAN FOOD CUT TO B2 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Moody’s Cuts Dean Food CFR to B2 From B1, Not Dean Foods

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold Dean Foods Company shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.11 million shares or 2.04% more from 77.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability has 0% invested in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) for 119,028 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Hrt Limited Co has 46,945 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability has 627,419 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 137,326 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 29,370 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Benjamin F Edwards reported 2,000 shares stake. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp reported 42,768 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 1,000 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 1.23 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Inc Inc Lc reported 45,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). Investec Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF). South Dakota Council accumulated 0.04% or 646,110 shares.

More notable recent Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dean Foods Company (DF) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Saputo ‘Absolutely Not’ Interested in Buying Dean Foods (DF) Assets – Bloomberg, Citing Phone Interview with CEO – StreetInsider.com” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Steve’s Ice Cream® Enlists Contemporary Artists To Celebrate Unique And Creative Experiences – PRNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invacare Corporation (IVC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company has market cap of $98.17 million. The firm makes, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products. It currently has negative earnings. It sell its products under approximately 50 national, regional, and local proprietary or licensed brands, and private labels, including DairyPure, TruMoo, Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, DeanÂ’s, Friendly's, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

Among 4 analysts covering Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dean Foods Co had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $6 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A Return On Equity Of 13%, Has Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anthem Is Being Sued, So I Will Wait For The Outcome – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anthem to acquire Beacon Health Options – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Health insurers in red after Dem debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 15.30 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem had 16 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 7,400 shares to 110,555 valued at $20.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) stake by 73,600 shares and now owns 197,901 shares. Lumentum Hldgs Inc was raised too.