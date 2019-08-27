Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Increases Holding in Tiffany & Co (TIF); Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shareholder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Cut Holding

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Tiffany & Co (TIF) by 1371.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 164,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 176,600 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Tiffany & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $83.08. About 4.22 million shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES ROSE 6% AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE 1% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Luxury jeweler $TIF just had its best week ever! Is Tiffany’s shining rally set to continue?; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 06/04/2018 – Tiffany Adds Board Member as Three Depart; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 05/04/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES HIRING OF LIBBY COOPER, SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY AND TIFFANY ENTSMINGER, SVP CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JANUARY 31, 2022; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q EPS 50C; 06/04/2018 – Variety: Tiffany Haddish to Produce Comedy Series `Unsubscribed’ in Development at HBO; 06/04/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ALESSANDRO BOGLIOLO’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2017 WAS ABOUT $14 MLN; BOGLIOLO ASSUMED RESPONSIBILITIES AS CEO ON OCT 2, 2017

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 2,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 9,317 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 11,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $140.25. About 1.05M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 24,314 shares to 139,761 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Ja (NYSE:MTU) by 303,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Dbs Group Hldgs Ltd (DBSDY).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 19.59 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Llp reported 25,537 shares stake. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc stated it has 1,862 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Northstar Group owns 2,216 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 84,539 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 35 shares. Heritage Wealth owns 0% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 509 shares. Foster Motley Incorporated holds 12,897 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 18,218 are owned by Dupont Capital Mngmt. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 1.38M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. The California-based Aperio Group Inc Lc has invested 0.16% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Perritt Cap Management invested in 0.16% or 3,344 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.26% or 488,227 shares. Elm Limited Company holds 2,977 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Stearns Fincl Grp invested in 3,890 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank Trust owns 10,617 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

