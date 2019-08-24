Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Raised Its Science Applications Intl (SAIC) Holding; Orrstown Financial Services Cut Polaris Inds Com (PII) Position as Share Price Declined

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Science Applications Intl (SAIC) by 55.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 10,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The institutional investor held 28,381 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Science Applications Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 375,606 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 22/03/2018 – Audi to form sales unit with FAW Volkswagen Audi, SAIC Volkswagen Audi in Hangzhou, sources say; 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS $100M FUND IN SILICON VALLEY FOR INVESTMENT: CHAIRMAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Science Applications International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIC); 29/03/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP – SAIC’S ESTIMATED BACKLOG OF SIGNED BUSINESS ORDERS AT END OF FISCAL 2018 WAS APPROXIMATELY $10.2 BLN; 02/04/2018 – SAIC Motor is a top Chinese automaker that established a Silicon Valley innovation center in 2015; 29/03/2018 – SAIC MOTOR FY REV. 858B YUAN; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: Misstatement Not Material to Historical Financial Statements; 23/03/2018 – SAIC Awarded Training Support Systems – Enterprise Contract by U.S. Army; 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS NO INTEREST IN BUYING FOREIGN CARMAKERS NOW: CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q EPS $1.16

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc Com (PII) by 89.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 4,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 481 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 4,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.06% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $77.55. About 690,183 shares traded or 1.41% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 20/03/2018 – Los Angeles Internet Provider Bel Air Internet Expands with Polaris Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ARLINGTON CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREES TO SELL POLARIS ALPHA TO PARSONS; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS COMPLETES RESOLUTION WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMI; 31/05/2018 – Polaris at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World Championship & San Felipe 250; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.16, REV VIEW $5.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 3.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SAIC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 83.87 million shares or 199.86% more from 27.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Finance Corporation reported 10,200 shares stake. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Huber Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 1.22% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 149,312 shares. Adage Capital Partners Grp Incorporated accumulated 332,678 shares. 62 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication has 151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 0% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Carroll Associate has invested 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). 13,800 are held by Point72 Asset Lp. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 3,916 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.01% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.03% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% or 42,916 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Co Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 4.03M shares.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 2,071 shares to 21,283 shares, valued at $9.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 23,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434,734 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Stratos Wealth Limited invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Utah Retirement has invested 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). 48,747 were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd. Principal Financial Gru owns 255,191 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 0.05% or 30,472 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 5,134 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners owns 0.08% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 19,267 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 138,912 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co stated it has 69,846 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intrust Commercial Bank Na owns 3,775 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 99,097 shares. First Interstate Bancorp holds 0.08% or 4,081 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.79 million for 12.12 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 21,627 shares to 22,447 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Electric Co (NYSE:AEP) by 6,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.