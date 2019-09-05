Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Lowered Stake in Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) by $729,600 as Share Value Declined; Micron Technology (MU) Shares Rose While Coatue Management Has Lifted by $155.10 Million Its Stake

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 8334.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 3.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 3.83 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.22 million, up from 45,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 25.48 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 7,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 105,096 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, down from 112,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Pinnacle West Capital for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $95.92. About 1.36 million shares traded or 32.35% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 25,053 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 122,182 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Board. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 174,170 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 1.19 million shares. Gemmer Asset Lc stated it has 0% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). First Midwest Bancorporation Division has invested 0.15% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 152,030 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 29,820 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Community Savings Bank Na accumulated 3,275 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Smithfield Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 50 shares. Fiduciary owns 3,527 shares. 27,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 0.05% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). 5,795 were reported by Financial Bank.

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Colder weather pushes up APS, Pinnacle West revenue – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 35,500 shares to 465,480 shares, valued at $23.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Adr (NYSE:RIO) by 14,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 719,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.01 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PNW’s profit will be $338.03M for 7.97 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU): Bad News is Priced in At These Levels – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SSYS, MU, PYPL – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Apple, Micron stocks jump after tariff delay – MarketWatch” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Down 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 3,233 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. America First Investment Advsr holds 3,335 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 160,448 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Fred Alger Mgmt invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Co holds 77,660 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 1.39M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pictet North America Sa holds 0.22% or 34,872 shares. 700 were reported by Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Company. Mgmt Assoc invested in 0.49% or 7,600 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 22,052 shares stake. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 67,889 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Company stated it has 86,350 shares. Tekne Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 5.72% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Zweig has 1.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Atria Invs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 13,439 shares to 8,539 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 1.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,185 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).