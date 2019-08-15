Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Lowered Its Intel (INTC) Stake; Pioneer Investment Management Has Increased By $5.59 Million Its Southern Co (SO) Position

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 2.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 30,000 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 1.02 million shares with $54.86 million value, down from 1.05 million last quarter. Intel Corp now has $203.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.93. About 16.83M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/03/2018 – V5 Systems to Showcase Market-Ready IoT Technology at Intel Partner Connect 2018; 03/04/2018 – The firm says the company can also improve its product development times if it ditches Intel’s products; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 29/03/2018 – INTEL, MOBILEYE ANNOUNCE RULING BY AMSTERDAM COURT OF APPEALS; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Southern Co (SO) stake by 18.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc acquired 109,538 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 692,527 shares with $35.79 million value, up from 582,989 last quarter. Southern Co now has $60.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $57.56. About 3.94 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.58’s average target is 16.66% above currents $45.93 stock price. Intel had 30 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 26 report. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6300 target. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of INTC in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, July 26. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Monday, July 22. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $5700 target. Northland Capital maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, March 15. Northland Capital has “Sell” rating and $38 target.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru holds 0.44% or 76,240 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Ser Inc has invested 0.29% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Garrison Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.31% or 10,775 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership accumulated 10,730 shares. Heritage Investors holds 636,274 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Capital Advsr Ok reported 112,588 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Narwhal Cap owns 139,987 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Company stated it has 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 75,270 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 1.22% or 52,365 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Co reported 48,433 shares. Moreover, Petrus Tru Communication Lta has 1.2% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Omers Administration reported 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) stake by 213,036 shares to 738,477 valued at $39.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) stake by 6,900 shares and now owns 144,900 shares. Discovery Communications A (NASDAQ:DISCA) was raised too.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) stake by 10,122 shares to 20,560 valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hartford Financial Service (NYSE:HIG) stake by 109,727 shares and now owns 3.23 million shares. Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) was reduced too.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity. The insider Clark Henry A III bought $100,380.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank & Of Newtown holds 0.1% or 7,169 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Co owns 8,164 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Park Avenue Securities Llc holds 9,924 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 11,534 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co. First Midwest Bank Trust Division invested in 0.17% or 24,560 shares. Northstar Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.54% or 160,970 shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc reported 6,607 shares. Aviva Pcl has 389,706 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Kanawha Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0.75% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 102,916 shares. Howard Cap Mgmt stated it has 8,272 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Financial Architects Inc invested in 115 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa holds 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 8,823 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 5,620 shares. Town & Country Retail Bank Dba First Bankers Trust has 5,461 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southern to sell equity units in public offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “Don’t Panic: NYSE Trader Breaks Down Why Investors Should Be Patient – TheStreet.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Dow tanks 800 points in worst day of 2019 after bond market sends recession warning – CNBC” with publication date: August 14, 2019.