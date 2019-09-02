Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Lifted Its Target (TGT) Holding by $1.34 Million; Rivulet Capital Maintains Holding in Evertec (EVTC)

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 497,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.50% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.94 million, up from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 390,217 shares traded or 7.28% up from the average. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 35.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES EVERTEC GROUP LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Exits Evertec, Cuts Broadcom; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 256,950 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.62 million, up from 240,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.31M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,000 shares to 58,823 shares, valued at $12.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,472 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.

