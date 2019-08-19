Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Lifted Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Holding by $667,000; Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Holder Rr Advisors Cut Its Stake by $1.14 Million

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 36,943 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 305,500 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.22M, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 497,394 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 2,544 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.06% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 4.27 million shares. Bessemer Inc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Moon Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 69,864 shares. Utd Automobile Association has 55,094 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Usca Ria Lc stated it has 11,100 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0% or 15,411 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.18% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 0% stake. Moreover, Capital Advisers Ltd has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 393,387 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Macquarie Group has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd owns 11,690 shares.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 9,628 shares to 118,714 shares, valued at $14.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 175,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,768 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

