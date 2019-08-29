Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Increased Its Patrick Industries (PATK) Holding; Knott David M Position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Lifted by $420,438

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) by 201.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 16,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 25,070 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 8,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 142,353 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries

Knott David M increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 140,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The institutional investor held 346,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 206,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 119,894 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itt Inc by 6,615 shares to 41,854 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 50,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,269 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Limited Co holds 593,864 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tudor Et Al holds 0.03% or 14,248 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 10,211 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Stifel Corporation reported 335,348 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 657,237 were reported by State Street Corporation. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 152,755 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com owns 57,959 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) or 221 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,144 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 15,050 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 22,159 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 12,102 shares. Horizon Investment Svcs Ltd Co invested in 17,631 shares.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 168,201 shares to 113,399 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 99,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,500 shares, and cut its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).