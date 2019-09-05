Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Increased Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Holding; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Valuation Rose, Sta Wealth Management Has Raised Position by $1.26 Million

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 125,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20M, up from 119,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $93.77. About 199,893 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 276.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 6,268 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 1,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $289.21. About 218,940 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY

