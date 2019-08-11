Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Decreased Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $409,500 as Market Valuation Rose; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Holds Holding in Pentair Plc (PNR)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 16,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 49,755 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 33,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 787,713 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 69c; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q Adjusted EPS 41c-44c; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS MATTHEW PELTZ JOINS BOARD, ED GARDEN RESIGNED; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE $200.0 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 09/03/2018 Pentair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 28,650 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, down from 30,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $186.85. About 987,259 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,281 shares to 58,465 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 3,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,259 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 13,314 shares. Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 32,184 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Bessemer Gru Inc Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 58 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id stated it has 471,032 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. 1,600 are owned by Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada. United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Ent Fincl Svcs reported 50 shares stake. Northern holds 0.02% or 1.98M shares. Whittier invested 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Meyer Handelman invested in 48,711 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 56 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Co invested 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com has 0% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 13,804 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 4,731 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18M for 16.22 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 3,487 shares to 63,833 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 62,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).