Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Decreased Its Bank Of America (BAC) Position; Contravir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV) Shorts Raised By 53.96%

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 4.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky analyzed 120,753 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)'s stock declined 1.43%. The Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 2.49M shares with $68.64M value, down from 2.61 million last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $288.59B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 33.46M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500.

Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) had an increase of 53.96% in short interest. CTRV's SI was 358,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 53.96% from 232,600 shares previously. With 227,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV)'s short sellers to cover CTRV's short positions. The SI to Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc's float is 2.29%. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 139,180 shares traded. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) has declined 94.17% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 98.60% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. Wood upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3600 target in Friday, July 26 report. Jefferies downgraded the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, June 18. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $3700 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 38,188 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Com reported 49,357 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Pinnacle holds 0.26% or 118,238 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Park Oh has 1.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 677,033 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.84% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 6.70 million shares. Personal Capital Advisors invested in 0.03% or 86,312 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr holds 55,665 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt owns 0.48% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 206,784 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.73% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Icon Advisers owns 977,667 shares for 2.71% of their portfolio. Moreover, Community Trust And Invest has 3.24% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 952,074 shares. Td Asset invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Regent Invest Llc has invested 1.45% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Com owns 16,528 shares.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) stake by 8,000 shares to 47,305 valued at $14.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) stake by 89,950 shares and now owns 1.09 million shares. Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45 billion for 11.19 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus infections. The company has market cap of $5.88 million. The firm is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. It currently has negative earnings.