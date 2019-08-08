Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Cut Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position By $1.38 Million; Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Johnson Controls Intl had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of JCI in report on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Monday, May 13. See Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Upgrade

12/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $39.0000 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $38 New Target: $32 Maintain

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 24.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 13,663 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 42,088 shares with $4.27 million value, down from 55,751 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $15.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.65% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $95.2. About 3.89M shares traded or 134.06% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q

The stock increased 1.72% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 4.57M shares traded. Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has risen 16.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JCI News: 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery; 01/05/2018 – Johnson Controls Intl 2Q Net $438M; 14/05/2018 – Johnson Controls at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 23/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS-HITACHI INDIA 4Q NET 404.8M RUPEES VS 257.1M; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN PACT; 07/03/2018 Johnson Controls announces quarterly dividend; 01/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Johnson Controls power unit draws interest from KKR, Apollo – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.29 billion. The firm operates through Buildings and Power Solutions divisions. It has a 6.65 P/E ratio. It designs, produces, markets, and installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, building management systems, controls, and security and mechanical equipment.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold Johnson Controls International plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 406,208 shares or 119.11% more from 185,393 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI). Cleararc, Ohio-based fund reported 22,136 shares. Cap Investment Advsr Limited Company holds 0.01% or 6,344 shares. Cibc Ww Markets owns 165,781 shares.

More notable recent Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson Controls: Same Name, New Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Preview Of Johnson Controls Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Johnson Controls appoints Jeff Williams as vice president and president, Global Products, Building Technologies & Solutions – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback had 20 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Northland Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $124 target in Monday, April 22 report. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $154 target in Thursday, February 21 report. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 11. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Limited Partnership owns 15,614 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York owns 16,402 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Gideon Advsr Inc has 0.16% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 4,289 shares. Cls Invs Ltd reported 0% stake. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Parkside National Bank Tru owns 288 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.71 million shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Co invested in 1,992 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Avalon Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). D E Shaw And Comm reported 0% stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 3,238 are held by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.44% or 953,249 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The invested in 0.02% or 224,622 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity. On Friday, March 8 Hollis Michael L. bought $505,352 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 5,313 shares.