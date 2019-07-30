Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Boosted Oshkosh (OSK) Holding; Paragon Capital Management Has Raised Its Fedex (FDX) Stake

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 5,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,711 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 37,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $172.6. About 1.30 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX – APPOINTED SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH AS MEMBER OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OVERSIGHT AND NOMINATING & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEES; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics; 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX THIRD FISCAL QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 27.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 284,164 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.35M, up from 222,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 542,203 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 0.04% or 304 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). South State holds 4,526 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.34% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Horizon Invs Lc holds 1,158 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Family Mgmt accumulated 13,118 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 111 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Community Natl Bank Na, New York-based fund reported 295 shares. Estabrook Cap stated it has 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.16% or 448,179 shares. 21,913 are held by Bb&T. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.74% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 896,762 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Wesbanco Bankshares invested 0.96% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. Shares for $419,160 were sold by MERINO JOHN L.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,006 shares to 86,177 shares, valued at $13.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,997 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10,150 shares to 54,652 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,766 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Rech Advisors has invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 3,000 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). New York-based Midas Management has invested 1.19% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,926 shares stake. Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Lc has invested 0.16% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Davis R M, Maine-based fund reported 415,006 shares. Raymond James & holds 0.01% or 49,050 shares. 887,207 are held by Capital Ww Investors. Franklin Resources invested in 0.03% or 698,100 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 61,506 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie reported 5,516 shares. 24,303 were reported by Federated Incorporated Pa. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 13,200 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh owns 4,300 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.09 million activity. $1.26M worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) was sold by Jones Wilson R. $393,521 worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) was sold by Nerenhausen Frank R. on Tuesday, February 12. Cortina Ignacio A had sold 5,000 shares worth $373,300 on Friday, February 1.