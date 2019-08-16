Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Boosted Its Yy (YY) Position; Ryb Education American Depositary Shares EA (RYB) Shorts Decreased By 4.03%

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 4.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky acquired 6,600 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 139,900 shares with $11.75 million value, up from 133,300 last quarter. Yy Inc now has $4.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.37% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.91. About 1.16 million shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77

Ryb Education Inc American Depositary Shares EA (NYSE:RYB) had a decrease of 4.03% in short interest. RYB’s SI was 159,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.03% from 166,400 shares previously. With 56,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Ryb Education Inc American Depositary Shares EA (NYSE:RYB)’s short sellers to cover RYB’s short positions. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 14,514 shares traded. RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) has declined 70.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RYB News: 15/03/2018 – RYB EDUCATION INC – LATE 2017’S MALTREATMENT OF CHILDREN UNDER CARE CASE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION; 04/04/2018 – RYB EDUCATION HOLDER ASCENDENT MAY ENGAGE IN MANAGEMENT TALKS; 15/05/2018 – RYB EDUCATION INC RYB.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 25/04/2018 – RYB Education, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/03/2018 – RYB EDUCATION INC QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.01; 15/03/2018 – RYB EDUCATION INC SEES ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER ADS $0.06; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – RYB EDUCATION INC RYB.N – SEES FY 2018 NET REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $154.9 MLN AND $166.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – RYB Education 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 15/03/2018 – RYB EDUCATION INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARE $0.01

Among 3 analysts covering YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY Inc has $97 highest and $76.1000 lowest target. $83.37’s average target is 51.83% above currents $54.91 stock price. YY Inc had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Daiwa Securities.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “YY Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Live Streaming Revenues Solid – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YY Q2 2019 Results: Smashed It! – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “YY Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buying Into The YY Story – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 13, 2019 : CDK, MYGN, TLRY, YY, HUYA, CPLG, FTSV, DZSI, CRMD, AXU, DYAI, METC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased Alphabet Inc/Ca stake by 2,530 shares to 78,004 valued at $91.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) stake by 50,372 shares and now owns 628,269 shares. Sensata Technologies Hldng P was reduced too.

More notable recent RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “RYB Education, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “32 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RYB: Policy Revision Deepens Woes – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RYB Education: Massive Revenue Growth, But At 0.26x Forward Sales – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RYB Education, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education services in China. The company has market cap of $178.39 million. It offers kindergarten preschool educational services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for kindergartens and primary schools. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops and sells educational services and products, such as teaching aids, educational toys, textbooks, and at-home education services and products to franchisees, as well as directly to a market of families.