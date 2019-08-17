Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Cut Its Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Covered By 2 Bulls

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) stake by 5.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 2,500 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 42,450 shares with $5.43M value, down from 44,950 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp now has $59.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 1.41 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.60’s average target is 28.26% above currents $68.3 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $88 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. See Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold Exxon Mobil Corporation shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Trust Communications owns 0.39% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 32,572 shares. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 29,678 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability, a Us-based fund reported 164,961 shares. Pictet Asset accumulated 1.94 million shares. Montgomery Inv Management accumulated 0.81% or 22,532 shares. Berkshire Money Management Incorporated reported 9,520 shares. Northstar has invested 0.87% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Limited Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 11.92 million shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0.98% or 2.30M shares. Heartland Advsr reported 0.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 37,492 were reported by Cohen Lawrence B. First Personal Financial Services holds 0.47% or 19,248 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 77,881 shares.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces natural gas and crude oil in the United States, Canada/South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. The company has market cap of $288.99 billion. The firm operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical divisions. It has a 16.46 P/E ratio. It also makes petroleum products; makes and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corp reported 1,319 shares stake. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Synovus Finance Corporation accumulated 3,550 shares. Winfield Assocs Inc has invested 1.36% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). United Asset Strategies holds 6,262 shares. 69,942 were reported by Wade G W. Muzinich Com Incorporated invested in 1,295 shares. Klingenstein Fields Company Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.36% or 198,001 shares. 26 were reported by Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd. Prudential Public Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 503,867 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 170 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated owns 2.17 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp owns 0.08% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 14,624 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Bamco New York holds 0% or 480 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity. 18,350 shares valued at $2.26 million were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS on Wednesday, April 24.

