Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Cut By $2.45 Million Its Epam Systems (EPAM) Stake; salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Had 28 Bullish Analysts

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) stake by 22.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 14,513 shares as Epam Systems Inc (EPAM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 49,968 shares with $8.45 million value, down from 64,481 last quarter. Epam Systems Inc now has $10.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.71% or $7.26 during the last trading session, reaching $188.24. About 323,217 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07

Among 29 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 97% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $184.59’s average target is 21.79% above currents $151.57 stock price. Salesforce.com had 49 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Wedbush. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $178 target in Monday, March 4 report. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Bernstein. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. SunTrust maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. See salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) latest ratings:

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased Tokyo Electron Ltd (TOELY) stake by 11,700 shares to 330,100 valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 56,711 shares and now owns 449,681 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 38,544 shares. 19,066 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Moreover, Allen Management Lc has 0.01% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 1,610 shares. -based Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Dc has invested 0.07% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Ww Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Moreover, First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson has 0.51% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 5,094 shares. 1.96M were reported by Wellington Limited Liability Partnership. Moreover, Sg Americas Lc has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Victory Capital Mngmt owns 310,804 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.09% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 5,476 shares in its portfolio. 59,680 were accumulated by Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Company. Adage Capital Partners Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 35,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Comm holds 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 43 shares.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company has market cap of $132.68 billion. The firm offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It has a 125.89 P/E ratio. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with clients on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold salesforce.com, inc. shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,690 were accumulated by Gradient Investments Ltd. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Llc owns 1,438 shares. Mathes stated it has 20,961 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Daiwa Gp stated it has 39,929 shares. Finance accumulated 0.03% or 917 shares. Mariner Limited Liability has invested 0.31% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Carlson L P stated it has 163,454 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Hengehold Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,200 shares. Security Natl reported 0.67% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 2,248 are owned by Df Dent & Inc. Aviance Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 1,830 shares. Renaissance Invest Group Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Montag Caldwell Ltd owns 270,686 shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Moors Cabot invested in 37,702 shares or 0.39% of the stock.

The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14 million shares traded or 242.31% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting