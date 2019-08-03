Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Continues to Hold Position in Centene (CNC); Coatue Management Stake in Tableau Software (DATA) Has Raised by $7.18 Million

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 84.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 42,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.37M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 56,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.25M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is up 65.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20,778 shares to 887,945 shares, valued at $37.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 175,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,768 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 5.03 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.01% or 14,600 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 21,888 shares. Putnam Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Endurant Management Limited Partnership stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rhenman Partners Asset Mngmt Ab stated it has 200,000 shares. Florida-based Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Grp Limited has invested 0.23% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Wellington Grp Inc Llp holds 0.05% or 4.44M shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs reported 5,756 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 171,289 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc holds 7,940 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Greenleaf invested in 0.01% or 6,720 shares. Icon Advisers Communication invested in 0.24% or 44,822 shares. Magnetar Ltd Llc invested in 134,513 shares or 0.18% of the stock. California Employees Retirement holds 1.14 million shares.

