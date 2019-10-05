Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Cut as Market Valuation Declined; Wedgewood Partners Has Raised Its Stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by $4.61 Million as Stock Price Rose

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 60.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 49,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 32,612 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441,000, down from 82,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 210,079 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 46,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 412,105 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.85 million, up from 365,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $108.93. About 1.28M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 206 are held by Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Natl Pension Service invested 0.16% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Moreover, Dumont & Blake Invest Advisors has 0.07% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 1,656 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 23,883 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 1.50 million shares. Moreover, Telemus Capital Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Colorado-based Tributary Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Heritage Wealth holds 996 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.13% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Aurora Investment Counsel holds 13,243 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,044 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 6,468 were accumulated by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lpl Financial Lc accumulated 0.01% or 37,230 shares.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 12,852 shares to 48,925 shares, valued at $52.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 116,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 595,104 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MNR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 3.58% less from 66.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Management Lp has invested 0.03% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Kennedy Cap Management has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Co has 339,656 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 20,640 shares. 107,000 are held by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Cap Fund Mgmt Sa owns 0.01% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 47,200 shares. 100,000 are owned by Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 585,120 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 56,341 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Fmr Lc reported 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Connors Investor Services holds 220,364 shares.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 88,700 shares to 206,249 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 17,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 19 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $621,939 activity. 1,570 shares were bought by WOLGIN STEVEN B, worth $20,643. Rytter Katie bought $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, June 17. Otto Gregory Thomas bought 1,000 shares worth $14,360. Miller Kevin S. bought 156 shares worth $2,003. $19,996 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by Nagelberg Allison. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,997 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, September 16.