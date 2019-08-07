Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Cut Its Coresite Rlty (COR) Position; Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Has 0.89 Sentiment

Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 148 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 167 sold and reduced equity positions in Ultimate Software Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 26.76 million shares, down from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ultimate Software Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 13 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 57 Reduced: 110 Increased: 70 New Position: 78.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased Coresite Rlty Corp (COR) stake by 32.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 16,267 shares as Coresite Rlty Corp (COR)’s stock declined 6.13%. The Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 33,851 shares with $3.62M value, down from 50,118 last quarter. Coresite Rlty Corp now has $4.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $109.79. About 22,579 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. provides cloud human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $. The companyÂ’s UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s UltiPro solution includes unified feature sets for talent acquisition and onboarding, human resources management and compliance, benefits management and online enrollment, payroll, performance management, employee engagement surveying, compensation management with salary planning, budgeting, and development of incentive plans, succession management, learning management, reporting and analytical decision-making and predictive tools, and time and attendance; and has role features for HR professionals, executives, managers, administrators, and employees.

Burren Capital Advisors Ltd holds 14.86% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. COR’s profit will be $47.28 million for 21.28 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.