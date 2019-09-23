Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Decreased Its Franklin Street Pptys (FSP) Position by $408,100; Stock Value Rose; As Radian Group (RDN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.51 Million

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 36.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 250,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 432,014 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.87 million, down from 682,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. About 1.37M shares traded or 4.50% up from the average. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND; 25/05/2018 – Radian Presenting at Conference May 31; 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Franklin Street Pptys Corp (FSP) by 60.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America analyzed 58,300 shares as the company's stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 38,128 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $281,000, down from 96,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Franklin Street Pptys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $892.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About shares traded. Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEMKT:FSP) has declined 4.62% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 17,995 shares to 121,725 shares, valued at $17.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 213,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Analysts await Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. FSP’s profit will be $22.52 million for 9.90 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Franklin Street Properties Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Another recent and important Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Franklin Street Properties Corp. Announces New Lease at its Blue Lagoon Property in Miami, Florida – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northwestern Corp by 5,566 shares to 19,966 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 230,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year's $0.71 per share. RDN's profit will be $144.34 million for 8.43 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Radian Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.25% negative EPS growth.

