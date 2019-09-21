Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Lowered Its Holding in Universal Health Rlty Incm T (UHT) by $602,028 as Shares Rose; Stamps Com (STMP) Holder Strs Ohio Has Lowered Stake

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Universal Health Rlty Incm T (UHT) by 60.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 7,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.81% . The institutional investor held 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $398,000, down from 11,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Universal Health Rlty Incm T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $101.76. About 195,446 shares traded or 160.31% up from the average. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) has risen 40.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical UHT News: 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $300 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q EPS 70c; 15/03/2018 – Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 08/03/2018 Universal Health Realty Trust: Gayle L. Capozzalo Elected to Board of Trustees, James E. Dalton Jr. to Retire in June; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, MAY REQUEST REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT BE INCREASED BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $50 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Realty Income Trus, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHT); 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT IS AVAILABLE ON A REVOLVING BASIS UNTIL MARCH 27, 2022; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q FFO 84c/Shr

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 77.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 55,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 16,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $737,000, down from 71,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.44. About 404,698 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 10,486 shares to 43,024 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 75,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Estee Lauder Co. (NYSE:EL) by 32,576 shares to 154,055 shares, valued at $28.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global Inc by 20,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold STMP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.89 million shares or 10.62% more from 14.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company invested in 485 shares or 0% of the stock. Voloridge Invest Lc invested in 76,351 shares. Charles Schwab Investment has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Credit Suisse Ag holds 28,320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Simcoe Mgmt Llc has 627,935 shares. Sg Americas Ltd reported 8,738 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 100 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 34,631 shares. Moreover, Amer Intl Group Inc has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Nine Masts Capital Ltd holds 27,944 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 15,444 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 3,681 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 17,270 shares.

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 84.72% or $1.94 from last year’s $2.29 per share. STMP’s profit will be $6.01M for 51.03 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -63.54% negative EPS growth.