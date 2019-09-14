Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Lowered Its Stake in Equinix (EQIX) by $6.27 Million; Sir Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position in Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) as Share Value Declined

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 34.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 175,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The hedge fund held 338,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13 million, down from 514,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 2.55M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 12,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 64,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.59 million, down from 77,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $536.8. About 329,609 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 61,394 shares to 141,047 shares, valued at $17.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 46,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 58,900 shares to 165,100 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 95,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $701.67 million for 10.74 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.