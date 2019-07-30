Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Position in Ventas (VTR) Lowered by $10.12 Million; Shutterfly (SFLY) Market Value Declined While Fine Capital Partners LP Cut Position by $6.94 Million

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 173,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 588,068 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, down from 761,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 1.23M shares traded or 16.30% up from the average. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 51.23% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q LOSS/SHR 83C, EST. LOSS/SHR 95C; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 160,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 331,433 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15M, down from 491,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $67.7. About 953,631 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Probst Robert F sold $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 147,216 were reported by Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Quantbot Technology Lp owns 77,081 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Walter Keenan Consulting Communication Mi Adv has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Stifel reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 65,507 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,573 shares. Reinhart Prtn reported 271,990 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 132,134 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa owns 6.32 million shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 26,722 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 131,614 shares. Fdx Advsr stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 18.01 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 160.53% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-2.44 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Arizona State Retirement Systems has 52,551 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,567 shares. Bbt Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 13,440 shares. Ulysses Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Northern has 444,271 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na accumulated 0% or 3,786 shares. Okumus Fund Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.63M shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 470,700 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 11,483 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability reported 413,161 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Inc owns 19,446 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Highbridge Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 50,511 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 45,921 shares.