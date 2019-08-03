Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Lowered Its Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Holding by $2.13 Million; Shares Rose; As Abbvie (ABBV) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Trimmed Its Position

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 32.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 46,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 94,566 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 140,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.82. About 745,118 shares traded or 12.27% up from the average. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 39.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 72,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 112,559 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.64 million, down from 184,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 9.07 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 10,000 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $663,500 on Tuesday, July 30. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.20 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 242,972 shares to 291,085 shares, valued at $24.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 31,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Quaker Chem Corp (NYSE:KWR).

