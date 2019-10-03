Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Cut Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) Holding by $822,224; Share Value Declined; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Valuation Rose While Leavell Investment Management Raised Its Stake

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) by 60.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 51,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 33,608 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $544,000, down from 84,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. It closed at $14.51 lastly. It is down 32.77% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,650 shares to 5,850 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 10,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,084 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 46,712 shares to 77,709 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 213,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.37 million for 6.48 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.