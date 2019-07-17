Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Decreased Its Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Position; Redwood Trust (RWT) Shorts Lowered By 31.69%

Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE:RWT) had a decrease of 31.69% in short interest. RWT’s SI was 4.47M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 31.69% from 6.55 million shares previously. With 1.01M avg volume, 4 days are for Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE:RWT)’s short sellers to cover RWT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 402,596 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has declined 0.74% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 08/03/2018 – Redwood Pharma: Redwood Pharma acquires intellectual property rights; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 07/05/2018 – Redwood Trust 1Q Non-GAAP Core EPS 60c; 08/03/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA BUYS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS; 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business; 09/05/2018 – Redwood Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 18/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator McGuire’s Great Redwood Trail approved in Senate committee; 20/04/2018 – DJ Redwood Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RWT); 02/05/2018 – Skylonda Lodge announces launch of luxury wellness retreats in Redwood Forest

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) stake by 32.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 78,842 shares as Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 160,837 shares with $2.83 million value, down from 239,679 last quarter. Rlj Lodging Tr now has $3.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.49. About 1.67M shares traded or 50.40% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 14.01% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO ROLES OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NEAR TERM; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS INTENDS TO RUN A SLATE OF TWO DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUSTS’ 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to RLJ Lodging Trust Regarding Evaluation of Strategic Alternatives; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS PLANS TO NOMINATE TWO DIRECTORS TO RLJ BOARD; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO RLJ ON EVALUATION OF OPTIONS; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession – Leslie D. Hale to Become President and Chief Executive Officer; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $262,000 PER KEY; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5 million; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust: Current CEO Ross Bierkan to Retire, Effective at the End of His Employment Agreement on Aug 22; 16/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc stated it has 3.24 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 81,900 shares. Walleye Trading Lc has 65,992 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 2,718 shares. Citigroup Inc has 138,062 shares. Netherlands-based Pggm has invested 0.15% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). State Street invested 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Strs Ohio reported 273,954 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 590,782 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa reported 12,121 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 28,600 shares. Numerixs Invest Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability reported 12,933 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. RLJ Lodging had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RLJ’s profit will be $118.08M for 6.43 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by RLJ Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.67% EPS growth.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $85,250 activity. LA FORGIA ROBERT M bought 5,000 shares worth $85,250.

Among 2 analysts covering Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Redwood Trust had 3 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.