Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Increased Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Stake By $1.14 Million; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) stake by 9.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America acquired 63,521 shares as Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)’s stock declined 10.73%. The Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 745,203 shares with $13.58M value, up from 681,682 last quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc now has $12.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 5.86 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts LP CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 12/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $2 BLN – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67

Among 3 analysts covering TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TTM Technologies has $17.7500 highest and $1300 lowest target. $14.92’s average target is 21.40% above currents $12.29 stock price. TTM Technologies had 4 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 5 by JP Morgan. The stock of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. See TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) latest ratings:

05/09/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $17.7500 Initiates Coverage On

05/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $14.0000 Downgrade

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $12.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased Office Pptys Income Tr stake by 26,657 shares to 17,434 valued at $457,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) stake by 100,262 shares and now owns 63,110 shares. Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) was reduced too.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4,729 activity. Shares for $4,729 were bought by LENTZ MICHAEL E.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4,729 activity. Shares for $4,729 were bought by LENTZ MICHAEL E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1.

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes printed circuit boards worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. It provides a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It has a 17.46 P/E ratio. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores.

The stock increased 2.80% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 39.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500.