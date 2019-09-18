Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Trimmed Duke Realty (DRE) Position; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN)

Among 2 analysts covering FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. FibroGen has $65 highest and $6500 lowest target. $65’s average target is 58.50% above currents $41.01 stock price. FibroGen had 4 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Monday, August 26. See FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) latest ratings:

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased Duke Realty Corp (DRE) stake by 41.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 137,584 shares as Duke Realty Corp (DRE)’s stock rose 6.01%. The Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 194,405 shares with $6.15 million value, down from 331,989 last quarter. Duke Realty Corp now has $12.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 1.46M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased Vici Pptys Inc stake by 24,855 shares to 402,108 valued at $8.86M in 2019Q2. It also upped Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) stake by 32,476 shares and now owns 115,086 shares. Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. DRE’s profit will be $133.74 million for 22.47 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.78% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty has $3600 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 3.73% above currents $33.26 stock price. Duke Realty had 4 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 324.35 million shares or 0.38% less from 325.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama reported 167,623 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). California-based Adelante Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.91% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 58,157 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited reported 30,691 shares. 5.48 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 4,616 shares. Bennicas Associates reported 12,000 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0.06% or 6.75M shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 5.56M shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 22,570 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co holds 57,814 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) or 108 shares. 2.58M are held by Deutsche Bancorp Ag.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.56 billion. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has a 73.36 P/E ratio. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB.