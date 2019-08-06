Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Trimmed Position in Chatham Lodging Tr (CLDT) as Market Value Declined; Nokia (NOK) Position Held by Virtu Financial Llc

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 235% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 401,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 571,981 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 170,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 18.29M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 30/05/2018 – NOKIA – BOARD ESTABLISHED A TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE PRIMARILY AS AN ADVISORY FORUM AND FOR PURPOSE OF REVIEWING INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY STRATEGIES; 21/05/2018 – HMD GLOBAL SAYS PLANS TO EXPAND NOKIA SMARTPHONE RANGE STRONGLY AND TO DOUBLE SALES CHANNELS IN KEY MARKETS DURING 2018; 12/04/2018 – Nokia and Telia conduct Industry 4.0 trial in Finland leveraging low-latency and high-bandwidth of 5G technology; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Networks Gross Margin 35.8% Vs 39.5%, Op Margin 1% Vs 6.6%; 10/04/2018 – Google Is Said in Talks to Buy Nokia’s Airborne Broadband System; 27/03/2018 – REG-Nokia Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting 2018, dividend of EUR 0.19 per share proposed for 2017; 06/03/2018 – Nokia Names Sanjay Goel President of Global Services Unit; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – AGM RESOLVED TO ELECT TEN MEMBERS TO BOARD OF NOKIA; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Have Clear Visibility to 5G Deals For Large-Scale Commercial Rollouts in US in 2H18; 02/05/2018 – Nokia, Bowing to Smartwatch Dominance, Sells Digital-Health Unit

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Chatham Lodging Tr (CLDT) by 34.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 22,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.61% . The institutional investor held 42,430 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816,000, down from 65,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Chatham Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $802.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 542,187 shares traded or 134.31% up from the average. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has declined 15.95% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Total Hotel Rev $83.1M-$84.2M; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances Unsecured Credit Facility, Reduces Interest Costs and Pushes Maturity to 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $1.82 to $1.95; 09/03/2018 Chatham Lodging Announces Monthly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING – NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES PREVIOUS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2020; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chatham Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLDT); 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Total Hotel Rev $310.8M-$316.6M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $26.5M-Net $32.5M

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 107,718 shares to 16,727 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 18,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,207 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr.

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SFL – Successfully Completes Tap Issue of Senior Unsecured NOK Bonds – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Tempting as It May Be, Nokia Stock Isnâ€™t Going Anywhere – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nokia’s (NOK) 5G Portfolio is Set to Modernize TST’s Network – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Hot Stocks That Killed It This Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Seriously, Nokiaâ€™s 5G Portfolio Makes NOK Stock Worth a Shot – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Retirement Security: Sailing Through Rough Seas In Style – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPR Properties Or Realty Income? – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2016. More interesting news about Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chatham Lodging Trust: A Trusty REIT Paying Monthly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CLDT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 39.21 million shares or 0.47% more from 39.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fin Financial Bank And Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). 131,892 are held by Qs Ltd Liability Com. 1,568 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 94,423 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 12,574 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 1.19 million shares. 43,355 were reported by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 13,067 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 400 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors reported 11,011 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrow Invest Advsr Limited Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Foster Motley stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 26,000 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 273,918 shares.