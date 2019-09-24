Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Trimmed Its Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Position; Nike (NKE) Sentiment Is 1.03

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) stake by 60.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 83,676 shares as Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT)’s stock rose 5.08%. The Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 53,522 shares with $2.68M value, down from 137,198 last quarter. Liberty Ppty Tr now has $7.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 344,894 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c

Nike Inc (NKE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 501 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 487 sold and decreased stakes in Nike Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 981.85 million shares, down from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nike Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 40 to 33 for a decrease of 7. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 433 Increased: 392 New Position: 109.

Among 3 analysts covering Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Liberty Property Trust has $5700 highest and $4900 lowest target. $53’s average target is 3.25% above currents $51.33 stock price. Liberty Property Trust had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 12 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.69 per share. LPT’s profit will be $96.48 million for 19.74 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) stake by 7,319 shares to 104,694 valued at $6.04M in 2019Q2. It also upped Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) stake by 10,486 shares and now owns 43,024 shares. National Storage Affiliates was raised too.

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company has market cap of $136.45 billion. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, menÂ’s training, womenÂ’s training, action sports, sportswear, and golf. It has a 34.97 P/E ratio. The firm also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as cricket, lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities.

Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 6.72% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. for 174,647 shares. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc owns 131,043 shares or 6.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca has 5.75% invested in the company for 842,136 shares. The Texas-based Ycg Llc has invested 5.18% in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 128,262 shares.