Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Cut Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (ROIC) Holding By $873,273; Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Has 0.8 Sentiment

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (ROIC) stake by 33.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 51,369 shares as Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (ROIC)’s stock rose 2.43%. The Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 103,907 shares with $1.80 million value, down from 155,276 last quarter. Retail Opportunity Invts Cor now has $2.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 140,464 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending, Retail Opportunity Investments, WAVE Life Sciences, Siliconw; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.19 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.16 TO $1.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC); 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 02/05/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS FILES FOR UP TO $250M SHR OFFER; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19

Newtek Business Services Inc (NEWT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.72, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 20 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 25 trimmed and sold stakes in Newtek Business Services Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 2.81 million shares, down from 3.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Newtek Business Services Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 16 Increased: 13 New Position: 7.

Bard Associates Inc holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Newtek Business Services Corp. for 157,994 shares. American Asset Management Inc. owns 32,827 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Opus Capital Group Llc has 0.32% invested in the company for 61,556 shares. The Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware has invested 0.24% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 372,158 shares.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development firm specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The company has market cap of $404.94 million. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. It has a 10.63 P/E ratio. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

More notable recent Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Newtek (NEWT) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Newtek Business Services Corp. Prices a Public Offering of 5.75% Notes Due 2024 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Newtek Business Services Corp. Raises 2019 Annual Dividend Forecast to $1.95 per Share – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newtek: Why We Exited In Early July – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

The stock increased 1.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 33,660 shares traded. Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) has risen 1.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWT News: 09/04/2018 – Panopto Announces Support For NewTek NDI® Standard; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – REGARDING INCIDENT, UNIT ASSISTED IN RE-ROUTING WEB TRAFFIC TO MINIMIZE ANY SERVICE DISRUPTIONS TO ITS CLIENTS; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT HAS BECOME AWARE THAT UNAUTHORIZED THIRD PARTY MISAPPROPRIATED 3 DOMAIN NAMES; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT’S MANAGEMENT BELIEVES ATTACKERS MAY HAVE ACQUIRED SOME CUSTOMER INFORMATION LIMITED TO SHARED WEBHOSTING CUSTOMERS; 05/03/2018 – Newtek Business Services Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP NEWT.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 02/05/2018 – Newtek 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT BELIEVES ATTACKERS MAY HAVE ALSO GAINED ACCESS TO CERTAIN OF UNIT’S SHARED WEBHOSTING SERVERS; 29/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES- EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT USED TO FINANCE PORTFOLIO CO ORIGINATED SBA 504 LOANS IN PROCESS OF BEING INCREASED TO $40.0 MLN

More notable recent Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Retail Opportunity Investments Holds the Course With Strategic Divestments – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How to Make ESG Investing Work – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Q2 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oil Falls on Worries of an Economic Slowdown – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks Under $20 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Retail Opportunity Investments had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.28 per share. ROIC’s profit will be $32.01 million for 16.29 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.