Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Decreased Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Holding by $412,000; Kennedy Capital Management Raised Valmont Industries (VMI) Holding by $2.41 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 41,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,483 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $889,000, down from 123,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 264,542 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 16.06% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share; 13/03/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.17

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 18,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,470 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 34,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Valmont Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.74. About 72,484 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has declined 15.79% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8

Analysts await Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.19 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. IRT’s profit will be $17.08M for 15.72 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Independence Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

