Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Decreased Position in Equity Residential (EQR) by $12.13 Million; Jacobs & Co Increased Its Stake in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NXPI) by $2.63 Million

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 32.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 161,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 334,150 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.17 million, down from 495,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 1.19 million shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NXPI) by 277.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 29,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 40,720 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 10,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $99.77. About 2.39M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 31/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O SAYS CO PARTNERED WITH TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES AND HAS SIGNED AN MOU; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Natl Tx reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Invesco Ltd invested 0.16% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Moreover, Asset Mngmt One Limited has 0.39% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 967,877 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can invested in 630,536 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Point72 Asset Lp invested in 30,990 shares. Moreover, Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Synovus Fin has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Green Street Limited Liability reported 258,300 shares or 10.77% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn has 945,033 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cohen & Steers holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 3.90 million shares. 8,636 were accumulated by Colony Gp Llc. Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 0.07% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 2,800 shares. Us National Bank De reported 58,707 shares. Assets Invest Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0.31% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 25,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 2.31 million shares stake.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9,489 shares to 27,220 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,514 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

