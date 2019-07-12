Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Decreased Ventas (VTR) Holding By $10.12 Million; Jacobs Asset Management Has Lowered By $2.80 Million Its Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stake

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) stake by 13.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 87,500 shares as Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG)’s stock declined 5.78%. The Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 562,500 shares with $18.28M value, down from 650,000 last quarter. Citizens Finl Group Inc now has $16.57B valuation. It closed at $35.56 lastly. It is down 19.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 22/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Participate in the Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2018; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 32.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America analyzed 160,560 shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)'s stock declined 0.05%. The Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 331,433 shares with $21.15M value, down from 491,993 last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $25.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $69.07. About 166,021 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc given on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) rating on Monday, March 4. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $64 target. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $62 target in Monday, February 11 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $349.09M for 17.99 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. Probst Robert F sold $633,096 worth of stock. CAFARO DEBRA A had sold 68,084 shares worth $4.36M on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century owns 4,650 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.06% or 73,499 shares. Rodgers Brothers has 0.21% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 11,461 shares. Valley Natl Advisers owns 182 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 715 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division invested 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 1,784 shares. Phocas Financial stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Presima invested 0.54% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 19,869 shares. Natl Pension Service holds 0.11% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 455,481 shares. Thomasville Bancorp invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). New York-based Cibc Markets has invested 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Geode Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 6.38 million shares.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 7.95% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CFG’s profit will be $442.54M for 9.36 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) stake by 75,900 shares to 625,900 valued at $12.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) stake by 17,678 shares and now owns 523,278 shares. Stewardship Finl Corp (NASDAQ:SSFN) was raised too.