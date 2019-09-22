Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Raised Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Holding; Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Shorts Increased By 9.09%

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) stake by 39.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America acquired 32,476 shares as Camden Ppty Tr (CPT)’s stock rose 3.31%. The Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 115,086 shares with $12.01M value, up from 82,610 last quarter. Camden Ppty Tr now has $10.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $110. About 1.06M shares traded or 118.25% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) had an increase of 9.09% in short interest. ISDR’s SI was 1,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.09% from 1,100 shares previously. With 10,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)’s short sellers to cover ISDR’s short positions. The SI to Issuer Direct Corporation’s float is 0.05%. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 34,077 shares traded or 198.76% up from the average. ISuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) has declined 47.60% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ISDR News: 28/03/2018 Issuer Direct at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Issuer Direct Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISDR)

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga" on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Is Yielding 3.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Camden Property Trust Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Real Estate Conference – Benzinga" on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Camden's Sun Belt Value Strategy – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased Hersha Hospitality Tr stake by 19,911 shares to 13,021 valued at $215,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Franklin Street Pptys Corp (NYSEMKT:FSP) stake by 58,300 shares and now owns 38,128 shares. Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold CPT shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 86.18 million shares or 0.38% less from 86.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of America De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Amica Mutual Insurance Comm has invested 0.15% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Foster And Motley accumulated 0.64% or 43,482 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Inc has 0.04% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 78,814 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Huntington Bank accumulated 227 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.05% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Linscomb & Williams holds 0.04% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 5,122 shares. Korea Investment owns 43,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Limited owns 2,400 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 125,200 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Lp has 0.29% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Carret Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 5,266 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon has invested 0.04% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Among 3 analysts covering Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Camden Property Trust has $112 highest and $10900 lowest target. $111’s average target is 0.91% above currents $110 stock price. Camden Property Trust had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.20, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold ISuer Direct Corporation shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 883,049 shares or 1.58% less from 897,236 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perritt Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in ISuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Geode Capital Lc holds 0% or 35,897 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 0% in ISuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) or 1,407 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 502 shares. Herald Limited reported 0.28% in ISuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR). Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in ISuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) for 108,270 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 17,797 shares. Cove Street Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in ISuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) for 117,888 shares. Bard Inc holds 91,550 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Prns invested in 312,397 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Advisory Ser Network Limited Co holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 20,300 shares. Punch And Associates Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in ISuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) for 30,000 shares.