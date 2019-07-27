Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Cut Stake in Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) by $8.57 Million; Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Stock Rose While Central Bank & Trust Co Decreased Stake

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 6,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,429 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 42,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 29,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,197 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.70 million, down from 90,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $304.07. About 316,647 shares traded or 18.82% up from the average. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 17.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD – PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$167.3 MLN VS HK$136.3 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Inventory Completion: Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, MA; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in EXFO; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces $260M Construction Financing for 202 Broome Street at Essex Crossing; 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06; 27/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Essex Bio-Technology Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Essex ARG, 13th MEU Begin Integrated training; 26/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Campaigners slam Essex Council as it hides details of alleged child sex abuse and corruption,; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – FY TURNOVER HK$899.6 MLN VS HK$775.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell Kicks Off Industrial Earnings Season With a Mixed Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls as Netflix Drags on Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold 4,234 shares worth $629,808.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,041 were reported by Cidel Asset Management. Greylin Inv Mangement owns 5,925 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Bridges Inv Management owns 59,286 shares. 21,324 were accumulated by First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Ser. Stevens First Principles stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.25% or 20,857 shares. West Oak Lc owns 2,851 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited owns 0.1% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 359,916 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt has 2,218 shares. Adage Cap Prns Gp Llc has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Covington Investment Advisors owns 1.76% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 32,748 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 2.92 million shares. Somerset Trust Co has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Northpointe Limited Liability Co reported 1.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 1,895 shares to 3,305 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc Usd (NYSE:VZ) by 5,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Sector Spdr Tr Fund Health Care (XLV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,124 shares. Transamerica Fin Incorporated invested in 4 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.13% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk has invested 0.08% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 0.13% or 38,297 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 52,474 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Stewart And Patten Ltd holds 0.04% or 700 shares. Old Natl State Bank In holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 1,052 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 1.1% or 46,350 shares. Sarasin And Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 44,261 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 153 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 554 are owned by Bessemer Group. 12,772 were accumulated by Stifel Financial Corporation. Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Aperio Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.04% or 34,248 shares.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $3.26 EPS, up 3.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $3.14 per share. ESS’s profit will be $214.23 million for 23.32 P/E if the $3.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual EPS reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.93% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.32 million activity. $1.04M worth of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) was sold by EUDY JOHN D on Wednesday, February 13.