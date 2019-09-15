Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Maintains Stake in Cyrusone (CONE); Facebook (FB) Holding Boosted by Beaumont Financial Partners Llc

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 7,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 104,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04 million, up from 97,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 665,691 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 1,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,829 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.27 million, up from 40,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data storm wipes $35bn off market value; 28/03/2018 – Consumer Groups to Zuckerberg: Stop Electioneering; Let Jimmy Carter Monitor Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS COMPANY HAS NOT SEEN ACTIVITY BY RUSSIA OR CHINA TO SCRAPE FACEBOOK DATA; 03/04/2018 – Facebook probe tests regulator’s ability to rein in Silicon Valley; 10/04/2018 – Senator Chuck Grassley to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: The status quo no longer works; 04/04/2018 – ET NOW: BREAKING: Facebook gives country-wise breakup of people whose information may have been improperly shared with Camb…; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SAYS SOME REGULATION `MAKES SENSE’; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook investigating claim employee used job to stalk women online

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $846.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gladstone Coml Corp (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 16,033 shares to 10,485 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc by 125,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,058 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dana Inv Advsr reported 38,231 shares. Cibc Markets Inc has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Grassi Investment Mngmt holds 126,515 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Amp Investors Limited has 72,205 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 28,900 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Lc holds 1.26M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. S Muoio And Ltd has 6,779 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 177,887 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny owns 0.44% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 51,050 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Pinebridge LP owns 560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 350 are held by First Interstate Retail Bank. Aviva Public Ltd accumulated 163,552 shares. Gideon Advsr has 13,374 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney Co holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 60,663 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs accumulated 0.11% or 1,470 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Com holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 415,441 shares. Asset Strategies has 0.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc invested in 0.01% or 4,187 shares. Bright Rock Llc reported 34,050 shares. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 10,172 shares. Country Club Trust Na holds 4,808 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.85% or 523,278 shares in its portfolio. Dean Assocs Lc accumulated 2,446 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc accumulated 3,100 shares. Portolan Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 72,602 shares. 852,783 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Llc. New England Rech & Management owns 4,350 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.