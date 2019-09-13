Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Upped Its American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Holding by $5.08 Million; Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Holder Credit Agricole S A Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.78 Million

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 80.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $435,000, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 276,187 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 24/05/2018 – CEPI – PROFECTUS WILL RECEIVE DEVELOPMENT FUNDING FOR ADVANCING ITS NIPAH VIRUS VACCINE AND EMERGENT WILL PROVIDE TECHNICAL AND MANUFACTURING SUPPORT; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – COLLABORATION WITH PROFECTUS BIOSCIENCES INC. AND EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC; 05/03/2018 GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q REV. $117.8M, EST. $140.0M; 22/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL BE FUNDED USING COMPANY’S WORKING CAPITAL; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in European Countries; 31/05/2018 – Sprott Inc. Invests In Emergent Technology Holdings; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.38, REV VIEW $731.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – RITA & ALEX HILLMAN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES PUBLIC RFP FOR HILLMAN EMERGENT INNOVATION PROGRAM GRANTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Emergent Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMGC)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America bought 211,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 452,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.00M, up from 240,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 1.77 million shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M

Analysts await Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 32.73% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.55 per share. EBS’s profit will be $37.67M for 18.09 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Emergent BioSolutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 508.33% EPS growth.

