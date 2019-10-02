Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Increased Its Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Position; Constellium SE Ordinary Shares (CSTM) SI Decreased By 13.37%

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) stake by 9.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America acquired 6,409 shares as Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT)’s stock declined 1.37%. The Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 74,197 shares with $9.55M value, up from 67,788 last quarter. Federal Realty Invt Tr now has $10.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 508,033 shares traded or 25.34% up from the average. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

Constellium SE Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CSTM) had a decrease of 13.37% in short interest. CSTM’s SI was 1.77M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 13.37% from 2.04M shares previously. With 957,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Constellium SE Ordinary Shares (NYSE:CSTM)’s short sellers to cover CSTM’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 1.07 million shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry. It has a 8.58 P/E ratio. The Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment produces rolled aluminum products, including can stock and closure stock for the beverage and food industry, and foil stock for the flexible packaging market.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold FRT shares while 103 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 64.69 million shares or 2.03% less from 66.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 628 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0.02% or 161,266 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc accumulated 19,263 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.02% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Credit Suisse Ag holds 241,649 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Daiwa Group owns 965,942 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 10,098 shares in its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.04% or 30,144 shares. M&R Cap Management accumulated 570 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stephens Ar has 28,951 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America has invested 1.13% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Farmers And Merchants Inc owns 34 shares. Cap Growth Mngmt L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 85,000 shares.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased Community Healthcare Tr Inc stake by 9,932 shares to 6,495 valued at $255,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 73,046 shares and now owns 510,081 shares. Acadia Rlty Tr (NYSE:AKR) was reduced too.